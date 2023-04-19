Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to manufacture generic anti-inflammatory drug

1 Min(s) Read
Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, (India), the company said.
Zydus Lifesciences on Wednesday said that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to manufacture and market generic Roflumilast Tablets used as an anti-inflammatory drug.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Maharashtra farmers continue to suffer as onion prices crash again
Apr 19, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Two decades after Iraq invasion — here's a retrospection by a former diplomat
Apr 19, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Cabinet gives approval for National Quantum Mission
Apr 19, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Explained: Growing popularity of ESG funds and the recent Sebi guidelines
Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Roflumilast reduces inflammation in the lungs that leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). It is used to prevent worsening of symptoms in people with severe COPD.
The pharmaceutical company in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, "Zydus Lifesciences Limited (including its subsidiaries/affiliates, hereafter referred to as “Zydus”) has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg (USRLD: Daliresp Tablets, 250 mcg)."
Also Read: Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from the US FDA to market Estradiol Transdermal System
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in SEZ Ahmedabad, (India), the company said.
Roflumilast Tablets, 250 mcg had annual sales of USD 34 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences were trading 0.05 percent up at Rs 516.20 per share at 3:23 pm today on NSE.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!