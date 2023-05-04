Zydus Lifesciences gets final USFDA nod to manufacture and market ulcer drug

The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad. Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd ended at Rs 520.50, up by Rs 0.050, or 0.0096 percent on the BSE.

Pharmaceuticals firm Zydus Lifesciences Ltd on Thursday, May 4, said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market sucralfate tablets USP, 1 gram.

Sucralfate is used to treat and prevent ulcers in the intestines by forming a coating over ulcers, protecting the area from further injury. This helps ulcers heal more quickly, the company said in an exchange filing

According to IQVIA MAT February 2023, sucralfate tablets USP, 1 gram had annual sales of $84 million in the United States.