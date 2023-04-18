Zydus Lifesciences gets final approval from the US FDA to market Estradiol Transdermal System

Earlier on April 11, Zydus Lifesciences received a US FDA nod for a tavaborole topical solution that is used to treat fungal toenail infections.
Zydus Lifesciences Limited, on Tuesday, announced that it has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System.
Estradiol transdermal system is used in the prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.
Zydus Lifesciences in a regulatory filing on exchanges said, “Company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.014 mg/day (weekly) (USRLD: Menostar Transdermal System).”
The pharmaceutical company says that the drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad.
Estradiol Transdermal System USP, 0.014 mg/day (weekly) had annual sales of $1.9 mn in the US (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023).
Earlier on April 11, Zydus Lifesciences received a US FDA nod for a tavaborole topical solution that is used to treat fungal toenail infections.
The group now has 363 approvals and has so far filed over 440 Abbreviated New Drug Applications (ANDA) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
Shares of Zydus Lifesciences closed 2.62 percent higher at Rs 515.25 per share on NSE on April 18.
