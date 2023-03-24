Breaking News
Finance Bill 2023 passed in Lok Sabha — check key amendments
Zydus Life gets final US FDA nod for depression and anxiety treatment capsules

By Bhavyata Kagrana  Mar 24, 2023 12:52:38 PM IST (Published)

Home-grown drug maker Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, on Friday, said it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Doxepin Hydrochloride capsules USP, 150 mg used to treat depression and anxiety.

The company, in a stock exchange said “Doxepin Hydrochloride capsule is indicated to treat mental/mood problems. It helps improve moods and feelings of well-being, relieves anxiety and tension, helps sleep better and increases the energy level."
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad, mentioned the official release. According to the pharma major, doxepin hydrochloride capsules USP, 150 mg had annual sales of $2.11 million in the United States.
Also Read | Zydus Life receives final USFDA approval for Pitavastatin tablets
With this development, the group now has 353 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY2003-04.
On March 21, Zydus Lifesciences had received final approval from the US FDA for Tofacitinib tablets, 5 mg, and 10 mg, respectively, for treatment of certain types of arthritis. Prior to this, the pharma company received final approval from USFDA for Erythromycin tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg, which is used to treat a wide variety of bacterial infections.
Also Read | Zydus Life gets USFDA approval for postherpetic neuralgia, glycemic control drugs
The shares of Zydus Life till 11:10 am were trading 0.1 percent higher at Rs 482.8 per share.
