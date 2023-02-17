Zydus gets USFDA nod for Sirolimus tablets that prevent rejection of kidney transplant

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sirolimus tablets 1 mg and 2 mg

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received the final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Sirolimus tablets 1 mg and 2 mg, which is a reference listed drug for Rapamune tablets, the pharma firm said on February 17.

Rapamune is an anti-rejection drug recommended for teens and adults. These tablets are used to prevent rejection of a kidney transplant by the body in patients of 13 years of age and above, the company said in an exchange filing.

It is also given to treat a rare lung disorder called Lymphangioleiomyomatosis (LAM) that predominantly affects women of childbearing age.

The drug will be produced at the formulation manufacturing facility of Zydus Lifesciences in Moraiya near Ahmedabad.

Sirolimus tablets worth $69 million were sold in the US was during the 12 months period ending December 2022, as per IQVIA data.

Zydus Lifesciences has so far received 342 approvals and filed over 440 abbreviated new drug application (ANDAs) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

This week, the pharmaceutical company also received a tentative approval from USFDA to market Bosentan Tablets for oral suspension 32 mg in the United States.

The tablets are used for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in adults and children aged three and above. PAH is a condition in which high blood pressure affects the arteries in the lungs and the right side of the heart.

Earlier this week, Zydus Lifesciences also got a tentative approval from USFDA for Canagliflozin tablets (100 mg and 300 mg). The drug is a sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycemic control in adults with type-2 diabetes mellitus.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd stock was trading 1.32 percent lower at Rs 470.95 apiece on BSE at 2:5 pm on Friday.