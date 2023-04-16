English
Zydus gets final nod from USFDA for hemodynamic status improvement injection

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 16, 2023 10:42:29 AM IST (Updated)

Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia.

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market isoproterenol hydrochloride injection. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s injectable manufacturing facility at Jarod, near Vadodara (India), the pharma company said via an exchange filing.

"Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection is indicated to improve hemodynamic status in patients in distributive shock and shock due to reduced cardiac output and for treatment of bronchospasm occurring during anaesthesia," it said.
Isoproterenol Hydrochloride Injection USP, 0.2 mg/mL and 1 mg/5 mL (0.2 mg/mL) had annual sales of $28.5 million in the United States (IQVIA MAT Feb. 2023). The group now has 362 approvals and has so far filed over 440 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04, the company added.
Earlier this month, Zydus also received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic Tavaborole topical solution indicated to treat fungal toenail infections. The approval granted by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) was intended to manufacture and market Tavaborole topical solution of strength 5 percent.
Tavaborole topical solution is indicated to treat fungal toenail infections that may cause nail discoloration, splitting, or pain.
The drug will be manufactured at the group's topical manufacturing facility at Changodar in Ahmedabad.
ALSO READ | Zydus gets three observations from USFDA, also recalls over 55k bottles of generic drug from US market
(Edited by : Anshul)
First Published: Apr 16, 2023 10:40 AM IST
