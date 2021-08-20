Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod for emergency use

Zydus Cadila’s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D got emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on August 20.

Earlier in the day, the subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Organisation (CDSCO) has recommended that Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D be granted emergency use authorisation (EUA), sources told CNBC-TV18.

ZyCoV-D is the world’s first and India’s indigenously developed DNA-based vaccine against the coronavirus disease to be administered in humans including adults and children aged 12 years and above, the government said.

“This 3 dose vaccine which when injected produces the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and elicits an immune response, which plays a vital role in protection from disease as well as viral clearance. The plug-and-play technology on which the plasmid DNA platform is based can be easily adapted to deal with mutations in the virus, such as those already occurring,” the Ministry of Science and Technology said in a statement.

In the largest vaccine trial conducted in India, interim results from Phase-3 clinical trials of ZyCoV-D showed primary efficacy of 66.6 percent for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases. The vaccine had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase 1/2 clinical trials carried out earlier, the ministry added.

Speaking on the development, Chairman of the Zydus Group, Mr. Pankaj R. Patel said, “To create the world’s first DNA vaccine at such a crucial juncture and despite all the challenges, is a tribute to the Indian research scientists and their spirit of innovation.”

This is the fifth vaccine authorised for use in India after Serum Institute’s Covishield, Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, Russia’s Sputnik V, and Moderna product, which recently got the nod for emergency use in the country.

The three-dose vaccine will be administered in a cycle of 0-28-56-days. ZyCoV-D is an intra-dermal vaccine and it will be administered without a syringe. The vaccine can be stored at a normal refrigeration temperature of 2 to 8 degrees.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila will seek a regulatory nod for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine regimen. Sources earlier told CNBC-TV18 that SEC has asked the pharma firm to phase 3 trials for its two-dose vaccine and then submit data in addition to its current application.