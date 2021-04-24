Zydus Cadila's Virafin gets emergency use approval for COVID-19 cases: Here’s what we know Updated : April 24, 2021 12:52:16 IST DGCI has given approval for ‘emergency use’ for COVID-19 cases to Virafin, a Hepatitis C drug manufactured by Zydus Cadila The antiviral drug, administered via an injection, helps in treatment of adult COVID-19 patients displaying moderate symptoms Virafin will be sold to those who will be having a prescription from an authorized doctor Published : April 24, 2021 12:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply