Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D expected to get approval this week, says report

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
The three-dose ZyCoV-D is a plasmid-based vaccine. The three doses are going to offer sustained immunity with a longer antibody response memory. The cycle will be 0-28-56-days.

Zydus Cadila's vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to get approval this week, a media report said. Once approved, ZyCoV-D will be the fourth vaccine to be administered in India.
It is an intra-dermal vaccine and it will be administered without a syringe. The vaccine can be stored at a normal refrigeration temperature of 2 to 8 degrees.
The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is also India’s second indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine after Covaxin.
The other three vaccines administered in India are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.
