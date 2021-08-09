Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D expected to get approval this week, says report

Zydus Cadila 's vaccine against COVID-19 is expected to get approval this week, a media report said. Once approved, ZyCoV-D will be the fourth vaccine to be administered in India.

The three-dose ZyCoV-D is a plasmid-based vaccine. The three doses are going to offer sustained immunity with a longer antibody response memory. The cycle will be 0-28-56-days.

It is an intra-dermal vaccine and it will be administered without a syringe. The vaccine can be stored at a normal refrigeration temperature of 2 to 8 degrees.

The vaccine, ZyCoV-D, is also India’s second indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine after Covaxin.

The other three vaccines administered in India are Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Serum Institute of India's Covishield, and Russia's Sputnik V.

The copy to be updated soon.