Amid the concerns of COVID-19 vaccine shortage in the country, ZyCoV-D, the vaccine manufactured by Gujarat-based Cadila Healthcare can prove to be a shot in the arm for India's ‘vaccine for all’ drive.

The much-anticipated ZyCoV-D vaccine is said to be a plasmid DNA which when introduced into host cells is expected to kill SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Here is all you need to know about the vaccine.

Zydus Cadila vaccine

Unlike Covishield and Covaxin, ZyCoV-D shots will be given intradermally and not intramuscular, thus, making them painless. Also, an individual will need three doses of the vaccine in a 0-28-56-days cycle.

The vaccine can be stored at a normal refrigeration temperature of 2 to 8 degrees.

Expected Availability

Cadila Healthcare, which is among the major drug makers of the country, started working on a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2020. Currently, Phase-III trials involving 28,000 participants are underway. The results of these trials are expected to be out in May. The company claims to have got promising results in the earlier two trials.

The drugmaker also expects to get a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to test the vaccine on children. According to the company officials, the vaccine may be rolled out by late May or early June.

The expected price of ZyCoV-D