Zydus Cadila seeks approval for its 3-dose ZyCoV-D; all you need to know

Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila has applied for emergency use approval for ZyCoV-D, its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The world's first plasmid DNA vaccine has shown a 66.6 percent efficacy against positive cases in an interim analysis. Zydus Cadila plans to manufacture 120 million doses annually.

If approved by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI), ZyCoV-D will be the fifth vaccine authorised for use in India after Serum Institute’s Covishield, Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, Russia’s Sputnik V and Moderna product, which recently got the nod for emergency use in the country.

The pharma company has said that its vaccine is safe for individuals between 12 and 18 years.

What is ZyCoV-D?

ZyCoV-D carries the genetic code for the part of a virus that triggers the body’s immune system. The message carried by the vaccine is then decoded by the machinery of the host cell, which leads to the production of antigens and stimulation of the immune system. This mechanism confirms when the COVID-19 virus enters the body, or if an infection occurs at a later stage, the immune system is equipped to recognise it and fight it effectively.

ZyCoV-D carries out its functions with the help of a plasmid, a fragment of the DNA proficient of surviving outside of the nucleus of a cell. This technology is used by ZyCoV-D, along with the vaccines made by US companies Pfizer and Moderna and they are known as “nucleic acid vaccines”.

However, there is a difference in mechanism as Pfizer and Moderna vaccines use a messenger RNA, as compared to a Plasmid to carry the same message into the body.

Clinical trials and findings

Zydus Cadila has conducted the largest clinical trial in India spanning over 50 centres. Individuals in the age group of 12-18 years were also part of the trial, the drugmaker said.

The company said that around 1,000 participants were enrolled in this age group and the vaccine was found to be safe, very well-tolerated, and the tolerability profile was similar to that seen in the adult population. Interim analysis suggests that the primary efficacy of 66.6 percent has been attained for symptomatic RT-PCR positive cases.

“Whereas, no moderate case of COVID-19 disease was observed in the vaccine arm post administration of the third dose suggesting 100 percent efficacy for moderate disease. No severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine,” Zydus Cadila said.

The company said that ZyCoV-D had already exhibited robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier. Both Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).

India has reported 48,786 fresh COVID-19 cases and 1,005 deaths today. The active caseload now stands at 5,23,257. So far 33,06,10,600 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India. 27,25,28,478 beneficiaries have received at least 1 dose, while 5,80,82,122 are fully vaccinated.