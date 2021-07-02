Zydus Cadila receives USFDA nod for HIV infection treatment tablets

Cadila Healthcare announced on Friday that Zydus Cadila has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration to market Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate Tablets, 100 mg/150 mg, 133 mg/200 mg and 167 mg/250 mg.

The drug is used with other HIV medication to help control HIV infection. It helps to decrease the amount of HIV in one's body so that the immune system can work better, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at SEZ, Ahmedabad, the company added.

The group now has 319 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

At 2:05 pm, the shares of Cadila Healthcare were trading 0.16 percent lower at Rs 637.80 apiece on the BSE.

On July 1, Zydus Cadila said that it had applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Indian drug regulator for its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, and plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

The company has conducted the largest clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in India so far in over 50 centres. This was also the first time that any COVID-19 vaccine has been tested in the adolescent population in the 12-18 years age group in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing. Around 1,000 subjects were enrolled in this age group and the vaccine was found to be safe and very well tolerated, it added.

The company has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the office of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for ZyCoV-D -- its plasmid DNA vaccine against COVID-19. "As the first ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, ZyCoV-D has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against COVID-19. "The vaccine, when approved, will help not only adults but also adolescents in the 12 to 18 years age group," Cadila Healthcare Managing Director Sharvil Patel said. A new facility to manufacture this vaccine will come up by the end of July which will start producing ZyCoV-D at scale, he said in a virtual media interaction.