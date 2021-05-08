Zydus Cadila in final stages of COVID-19 vaccine trial, to apply for approval soon: Reports Updated : May 08, 2021 03:53:43 IST Zydus Cadiala will be submitting the data to DCGI for emergency use approval of ZyCoV-D ZyCoV-D will be a triple dose intra-dermal vaccine ZyCoV-D vaccine is an intra-dermal vaccine and will be administered without a syringe. Published : May 08, 2021 03:53 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply