Zydus Cadila in final stages of COVID-19 vaccine trial, to apply for approval soon: Reports

Zydus Cadila, the Indian multinational pharmaceutical major, is expected to launch its COVID-19 vaccine soon as it is close to completing the Phase-3 clinical trials, reports suggest.

Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Zydus Calida, told the Hindu Business Line that currently, the company is focusing on completing the Phase-III clinical trials and submitting the outcomes to the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

The three-dose ZyCoV-D is a plasmid-based vaccine that might see a launch by May end or July start. The three doses are going to offer sustained immunity with a longer antibody response memory.

Recently in an exclusive interview with India Today, Patel said as soon as the efficacy data is obtained, Zydus Cadila will file for emergency use authorization and he claimed that the production of the COVID-19 vaccine will start from July, as soon as the approval is granted.

"We hope to see our efficacy data in the middle of May. As soon as we see strong efficacy which correlates to the vaccine's strong immunogenicity in Phase 2, we will file for emergency use authorisation. We hope to produce a good quantity of the vaccine from July onwards to make sure it is available to the people. That is the need of the hour right now," Sharvil Patel said in the interview.

The two vaccines currently approved for use in India, Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and indigenously developed Covaxin, are both two-dose vaccines. Even Sputnik V, the Russian-made vaccine which has got emergency use approval in India is also a two-dose vaccine.

ZyCoV-D vaccine is an intra-dermal vaccine and will be administered without a syringe.

The company has also expressed that the vaccine will remain affordable despite many raising concerns about the logistical costs for a three-dose vaccine.