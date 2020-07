Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to initiate clinical trials for its drug 'Desidustat' in treatment of chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Desidustat is a novel drug which is also currently undergoing phase-III trials for treating anemia in chronic kidney disease patients and phase-II studies for management of COVID-19 patients. In a regulatory filing, Zydus Cadila said it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to initiate clinical trials of Desidustat in CIA.

Zydus Cadila Chairman Pankaj R Patel said CIA is a serious unmet medical need and there is a need for novel therapies to address this condition. Desidustat has been specifically designed to improve haemoglobin, reduce hepcidin and thereby treat anemia, he added.

Also Read: Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod for manufacturing Doxycycline Injection at Vadodara