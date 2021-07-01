Zydus Cadila applies to DCGI for EUA to launch ZyCoV-D

Home

    Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) has filed an application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D - the world's first Plasmid DNA vaccine.

    Cadila Healthcare (Zydus Cadila) has filed an application with the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D - the world's first plasmid DNA vaccine that can be administered to children aged 12 years and above.
    The vaccine has completed the third phase of clinical trials.
    Zydus Cadila said ZyCoV-D demonstrated safety and efficacy in the interim data of the largest vaccine trial so far in India for COVID-19.
    According to MoneyControl report, no severe cases or deaths due to COVID-19 occurred in the vaccine arm after administration of the second dose of the vaccine. ZyCoV-D already exhibited a robust immunogenicity and tolerability and safety profile in the adaptive Phase I/II clinical trials carried out earlier.
    Both the Phase I/II and Phase III clinical trials have been monitored by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).
