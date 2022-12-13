Efforts on to manufacture Zika virus vaccine in India, says NTAGI chief

A five-year-old girl in Karnataka became the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr NK Arora on Tuesday said efforts are on to manufacture a vaccine for the Zika virus in India. The remarks came after a five-year-old girl in Karnataka became the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

"Work is being done to manufacture vaccine for Zika virus. We are trying if the vaccine for Zika can also be manufactured in India. We are monitoring pregnant women and their children," said Dr NK Arora.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said there was no need for any worry or concern, as the government was taking all the necessary measures.

"We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old girl. We are keeping a vigil," Sudhakar told PTI.

The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.

With inputs from PTI