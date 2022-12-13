English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homehealthcare News

Efforts on to manufacture Zika virus vaccine in India, says NTAGI chief

Efforts on to manufacture Zika virus vaccine in India, says NTAGI chief

Efforts on to manufacture Zika virus vaccine in India, says NTAGI chief
Read Time
1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 13, 2022 4:42:06 PM IST (Published)

A five-year-old girl in Karnataka became the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) chief Dr NK Arora on Tuesday said efforts are on to manufacture a vaccine for the Zika virus in India. The remarks came after a five-year-old girl in Karnataka became the first confirmed Zika virus case in the state.

Recommended Articles

View All
FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

FY23 subsidy is quite high, but farmers are a priority: Fertilisers secretary Arun Singhal

IST9 Min(s) Read

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

Explained: How guaranteed income plan with life cover works and who should invest?

IST5 Min(s) Read

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

Career cushioning replaces quiet quitting as the new workplace trend

IST5 Min(s) Read

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

Indian companies' quest for lithium could land them in Canada

IST4 Min(s) Read


"Work is being done to manufacture vaccine for Zika virus. We are trying if the vaccine for Zika can also be manufactured in India. We are monitoring pregnant women and their children," said Dr NK Arora.
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said there was no need for any worry or concern, as the government was taking all the necessary measures.
"We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old girl. We are keeping a vigil," Sudhakar told PTI.
The Zika virus disease is transmitted through the bite of an infected Aedes mosquito, which is also known to transmit infections like Dengue and Chikungunya. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947.
With inputs from PTI
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

KarnatakaNK AroravaccineZika

Next Article

Zika Virus: 5-year-old becomes first case in Karnataka. Here's what you need to know.