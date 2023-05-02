Younger women are at higher risk of rehospitalisation after a heart attack compared to men, says a new study

3 Min(s) Read
A study by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) has identified risk factors in women and suggested they are more likely to be re-hospitalised in the year they suffer a heart attack.
A new study supported by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) has concluded that women aged 55 years and younger face nearly double the risk of re-hospitalisation in the year they suffer a heart attack compared to men. As per the study co-morbidities, including obesity, congestive heart failure, previous stroke, and other issues like depression are the likely risk factors which caused the disparity.
The study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), which is a part of the NIH, was published on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
“The study reveals a need for paying greater attention to these non-cardiac risk factors in younger women in order help design better clinical interventions and improve outcomes after discharge for a heart attack,” said author Harlan M Krumholz, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at the Yale School of Medicine, in an official release.