home

'You have brought bad reputation to Indian pharma industry': Pharmexcil to Indiana Ophthalmics

'You have brought bad reputation to Indian pharma industry': Pharmexcil to Indiana Ophthalmics
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By News18.com  Jun 2, 2023 12:39:19 PM IST (Published)

India’s apex pharmaceuticals export council has warned the Gujarat-based firm of suspending its export licence.

Amid the allegations of contaminated eyedrops exported to the Sri Lankan market by Gujarat-based Indiana Ophthalmics, India’s apex pharmaceuticals export council has sought “an explanation” from the company on the internal investigation within the next two days, News18 has learnt.

On June 1, it was reported that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is investigating a complaint raised by the Sri Lankan ministry of health where India-made eyedrops are linked to causing eye infections in more than 30 people in the island nation.
Pharmexcil — an agency that functions under the ministry of commerce and industry — wrote a letter to managing director Nirav R Bhatt on June 1.
X