You can enter these states only if you have negative COVID-19 test report

The Rajasthan government, on Sunday, declared that travellers from six states — Kerala, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana — will have to produce a negative COVID-19 test report before entering the state from March 25 onwards. Travellers will have to produce a negative RTPCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test report, obtained about 72 hours before arrival. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government issued these guidelines after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Apart from Rajasthan, several other states and regions have issued similar guidelines amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases:

Maharashtra: People travelling to Maharashtra from Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Goa, Rajasthan and Kerala will have to produce a negative RTPCR test report on arrival, irrespective of the mode of travel. For air passengers, the test report should be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Karnataka: The state has made the COVID-19 negative report mandatory for passengers who arrive from Maharashtra and Kerala, irrespective of the mode of travel. For those travelling by air, the test report should be within 72 hours prior to the flight.

Jammu & Kashmir: Passengers from all states will have to provide a negative RTPCR test report on arrival.

North-East states: Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura, too, require a negative RTPCR test report from passengers across India. In Assam, all passengers, irrespective of their mode of travel, have to go through a COVID-19 test (swab or antigen) on arrival. Manipur has already made the COVID-19 test mandatory for those arriving by air from Maharashtra and Kerala since February 24.

Chhattisgarh: The government has ordered screening of people coming from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi to the state, irrespective of their modes of transportation, especially at Raipur and Jagdalpur airports.

Gujarat: The state government has decided to set up border check posts to screen people from its neighbouring states, especially Maharashtra.

Madhya Pradesh: In Madhya Pradesh, thermal screening is mandatory for people travelling from Maharashtra.