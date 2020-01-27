Countdown

Xi Jinping says China faces 'grave situation' as virus death toll hits 42

Updated : January 27, 2020 06:40 AM IST

With more than 1,400 people infected worldwide, most of them in China, Hong Kong declared a virus emergency, scrapped celebrations and restricted links to mainland China.
Wuhan said it would ban non-essential vehicles from its downtown starting Sunday, further paralysing a city of 11 million that has been on virtual lockdown since Thursday, with nearly all flights cancelled and checkpoints blocking the main roads leading out of town.
Xi Jinping says China faces 'grave situation' as virus death toll hits 42
