Economy Xi Jinping visits coronavirus epicenter Wuhan as fears of recession grip world Updated : March 10, 2020 03:49 PM IST Chinese President Xi Jinpings trip to Wuhan came as the country recorded just 19 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. The edge toward normalcy in China and improving reports from South Korea — where new infections continued to dip — contrasted with a widening problem elsewhere in the world. Worldwide, more than 114,000 cases of the virus have been reported in about 100 countries.