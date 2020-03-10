  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Economy

Xi Jinping visits coronavirus epicenter Wuhan as fears of recession grip world

Updated : March 10, 2020 03:49 PM IST

Chinese President Xi Jinpings trip to Wuhan came as the country recorded just 19 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday.
The edge toward normalcy in China and improving reports from South Korea — where new infections continued to dip — contrasted with a widening problem elsewhere in the world.
Worldwide, more than 114,000 cases of the virus have been reported in about 100 countries.
Xi Jinping visits coronavirus epicenter Wuhan as fears of recession grip world

You May Also Like

Gold prices today falls 1% as global stimulus hopes boost risk assets

Gold prices today falls 1% as global stimulus hopes boost risk assets

India's top banks, investors line up to pump in funds in Yes Bank; SBI may pour in $1 bn

India's top banks, investors line up to pump in funds in Yes Bank; SBI may pour in $1 bn

Motor third party insurance premiums may go up by up to 15% from April 1

Motor third party insurance premiums may go up by up to 15% from April 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement