A Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher has claimed that COVID-19 was engineered as a bioweapon by China, revealing experiments and suspicious activities surrounding the pandemic's origins.

According to an ANI report, a researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology claims that China allegedly engineered the coronavirus as a "bioweapon."

In an interview shared by ANI, Chao Shao told Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, that he and his colleagues were given four strains of the virus to determine which strain could spread most effectively. Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activist and author, took the interview between March and April 2020.

Chao Shao recounted an incident where another researcher from the institute, Shan Chao, admitted that their superior had given them four strains of the coronavirus to test their infectivity across various species, including humans. Chao Shao also referred to the coronavirus as a "bioweapon."

He further mentioned that several of his colleagues had gone missing during the 2019 Military World Games held in Wuhan . One of the missing researchers later disclosed that they were sent to hotels accommodating athletes from different countries to "inspect health and hygiene conditions." Chao Shao suspected that their real purpose was to spread the virus, as checking hygiene conditions did not require virologists.

Additionally, Chao Shan claimed that in April 2020, he was sent to Xinjiang to assess the health of Uyghur individuals held in re-education camps, insinuating that he was either instructed to spread the virus or observe its effects on humans, as a virologist's expertise was unnecessary for conducting health checks.

Chao Shao revealed this information to Zeng, emphasising that it represents only a fraction of the larger puzzle surrounding the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in nearly 7 million deaths worldwide.

With agency inputs.