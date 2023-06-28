CNBC TV18
Wuhan researcher claims China engineered COVID 19 as a 'bioweapon'

Wuhan researcher claims China engineered COVID-19 as a 'bioweapon'

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 28, 2023 1:01:57 PM IST (Updated)

A Wuhan Institute of Virology researcher has claimed that COVID-19 was engineered as a bioweapon by China, revealing experiments and suspicious activities surrounding the pandemic's origins.


According to an ANI report, a researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology claims that China allegedly engineered the coronavirus as a "bioweapon."
In an interview shared by ANI, Chao Shao told Jennifer Zeng, a member of the International Press Association, that he and his colleagues were given four strains of the virus to determine which strain could spread most effectively. Zeng, a Chinese-born human rights activist and author, took the interview between March and April 2020.
Chao Shao recounted an incident where another researcher from the institute, Shan Chao, admitted that their superior had given them four strains of the coronavirus to test their infectivity across various species, including humans. Chao Shao also referred to the coronavirus as a "bioweapon."
