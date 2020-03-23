  • SENSEX
Worried about your toilet paper stock. Here's German online calculator that can help you

Updated : March 23, 2020 06:57 PM IST

For true aficionados, there is an expert mode where you can add the length of your quarantine and your average number of sheets per wipe.
Germany, like many European countries, has seen demand for toilet paper spiral since the start of the outbreak.
Similar tongue-in-cheek stockpiling calculators have sprung up in other countries too, like the UK site Howmuchtoiletpaper.com.
