World Tuberculosis Day 2023: All you need to know

World TB Day commemorates the date when Dr Robert Koch announced his discovery of Mycobacterium tuberculosis which causes TB, in 1882. Countries across the globe observe World Tuberculosis Day every year on 24 March.
World Tuberculosis Day is observed every year on March 24 to educate people about the infectious disease, which affects millions. The World Health Organisation (WHO) organises this day each year with a specific theme to promote tuberculosis (TB) awareness.
There are several myths and misconceptions about TB and many people are unaware of the fact that tuberculosis is a curable disease, which can go undetected for years. This lack of awareness poses a great risk for the patients and the day aims to address this issue.
2023 theme
The theme for World TB Day 2023 has been chosen as ‘Yes! We can end TB!’. This year’s theme aims to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, and adoption of WHO recommendations, and innovations to combat the TB epidemic.
The primary focus of World TB Day 2023 is to urge countries to ramp up progress in the lead-up to the 2023 UN High-Level Meeting on TB.
History and significance
Thus, the WHO designated the date as World TB Day in 1982, 100 years after Dr Robert Koch’s discovery.
What is tuberculosis?
Tuberculosis (TB) is an infectious disease that mainly affects the lungs. It is caused by bacteria that can spread from person to person through tiny droplets released into the air while coughing and sneezing.
Symptoms
Our bodies can harbour the bacteria that cause TB as the immune system usually prevents you from becoming sick. Therefore, there are two types of TB, Latent TB which cause no symptoms and Active TB which displays symptoms.
Common signs and symptoms of active TB:
Coughing and wheezing for three or more weeks with blood or mucus.
Chest pain, or pain during coughing and breathing.
Sudden and unintentional weight loss.
Fatigue, fever, night sweats, chills.
Loss of appetite.
Causes
Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria that spreads from person to person through tiny droplets spread in the air during coughing or sneezing. TB is contagious but it’s not easy to catch the disease. People with active TB who receive proper drug treatment for at least two weeks are no longer contagious.
