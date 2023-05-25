World Thyroid Awareness Day: Types of thyroid problems, symptoms and prevention

World Thyroid Awareness Day is observed on May 25 every year. The day creates awareness about thyroid diseases, whose symptoms, if ignored, can lead to more serious health problems.

World Thyroid Awareness Day is observed on May 25 every year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about thyroid-related disorders, their symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. On this day, all the stakeholders aim to educate people about the importance of maintaining a healthy thyroid gland and the impact of thyroid disorders on overall well-being.

Millions of people across the world are affected by thyroid diseases. The thyroid gland, located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism and when it produces too much or too little thyroid hormone, it can lead to various health problems.

History

The day was first proposed at the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Thyroid Federation International in 2007. It was decided at the meeting to observe World Thyroid Day on May 25 every year, as the date marked the foundation of the European Thyroid Association (ETA) in 1965.

The ETA displayed a small poster stating, ‘The 25th of May is World Thyroid Day,’ on their exhibit at the meeting. After this, they designed a logo and chose 2008 as the year to celebrate the first World Thyroid Day.

Significance

While the early symptoms of thyroid diseases may not seem dangerous, if ignored, they can result in more serious issues. The purpose of World Thyroid Day is to raise awareness of common thyroid symptoms and to monitor the progression of thyroid problems. The day is devoted to thyroid sufferers as well as to everyone else who is dedicated to the global study and treatment of thyroid illnesses.

Types of thyroids and symptoms

There are two common types of thyroid problems, which includes hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. Hyperthyroidism is when the thyroid gland produces thyroid hormone above the normal level. It leads to increased metabolism resulting in various health issues such as weight loss or irregular heartbeats. Hypothyroidism, on the other hand, develops when the thyroid gland fails to produce the necessary amounts of thyroid hormones. It can result in abnormal weight gain, exhaustion, and feeling overly chilly.

Some of the common symptoms of thyroid disease include enlargement of the thyroid gland, weak or trembling muscles, increased sweating, extreme weight gain or loss, body fatigue and others.

Precautions

It is advised that you should follow a healthy and balanced diet followed by weekly or monthly health check-ups to stay updated with your health. To prevent this disease, doctors also ask you to avoid processed foods. Strive to have a balanced intake of iodine in your meals, as iodine imbalance can lead to thyroid issues.

There are various treatments for thyroid disease such as anti-thyroid drugs, radioactive iodine, beta blockers, and surgery.