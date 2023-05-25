World Thyroid Awareness Day: Types of thyroid problems, symptoms and prevention

3 Min(s) Read
World Thyroid Awareness Day is observed on May 25 every year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about thyroid-related disorders, their symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. On this day, all the stakeholders aim to educate people about the importance of maintaining a healthy thyroid gland and the impact of thyroid disorders on overall well-being.
Millions of people across the world are affected by thyroid diseases. The thyroid gland, located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism and when it produces too much or too little thyroid hormone, it can lead to various health problems.
History