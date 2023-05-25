English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsWorld Thyroid Awareness Day: Types of thyroid problems, symptoms and prevention

World Thyroid Awareness Day: Types of thyroid problems, symptoms and prevention

World Thyroid Awareness Day: Types of thyroid problems, symptoms and prevention
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 25, 2023 6:33:29 AM IST (Published)

World Thyroid Awareness Day is observed on May 25 every year. The day creates awareness about thyroid diseases, whose symptoms, if ignored, can lead to more serious health problems.

World Thyroid Awareness Day is observed on May 25 every year. The day is dedicated to spreading awareness about thyroid-related disorders, their symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment options. On this day, all the stakeholders aim to educate people about the importance of maintaining a healthy thyroid gland and the impact of thyroid disorders on overall well-being.

Millions of people across the world are affected by thyroid diseases. The thyroid gland, located in the neck, plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism and when it produces too much or too little thyroid hormone, it can lead to various health problems.


History

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X