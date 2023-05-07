World Thalassemia Day further aims to increase public understanding of thalassaemia, its symptoms, and its impact on individuals, families, and communities. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects the production of haemoglobin in the body. Haemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.

The body of a person suffering from thalassemia makes less haemoglobin than that of a normal person, which can cause anaemia and other health problems. Our body’s red blood cells don’t function properly due to the deficiency of haemoglobin. World Thalassaemia Day is observed to honour the struggle of patients suffering from this disease by spreading awareness about thalassemia being a blood disorder.

More importantly, World Thalassemia Day helps patients lead a normal life by dealing with the social stigma attached to this disease. This day also debunks several myths related to thalassemia and helps the patients lead a normal life by dealing with the social stigma attached to the disease. World Thalassaemia Day will be observed on May 8.

History

World Thalassemia Day was first observed in 1994. Thalassemia International Federation (TIF) designated May 8 as International Thalassemia Day.

Significance

The significance of World Thalassemia Day cannot be understated. This day is observed across the globe to recognise the persistent efforts of doctors and scientists to improve the lives of people suffering from thalassemia. On this day, organisations and individuals around the world organise events and activities to promote awareness, raise funds for research and treatment, and support people living with thalassaemia.

World Thalassemia Day further aims to increase public understanding of thalassaemia, its symptoms, and its impact on individuals, families, and communities. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and ongoing support for people living with thalassaemia. It is worth noting that stem cell or bone marrow transplants is the only cure for thalassaemia.

Theme

Thalassemia International Federation designates a new theme for World Thalassemia Day every year. The theme for World Thalassemia Day 2023 is “Be Aware. Share. Care: Strengthening Education to Bridge the Thalassaemia Care Gap.”

It aims to motivate people to disseminate their knowledge about thalassemia, its symptoms and treatment. This theme also encourages everyone to contribute to the battle against thalassemia and serves as a compelling reminder that everyone has a significant role to play as well as a responsibility to act.