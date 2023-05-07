World Thalassemia Day further aims to increase public understanding of thalassaemia, its symptoms, and its impact on individuals, families, and communities. The day also serves as a reminder of the importance of early diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Thalassemia is a genetic blood disorder that affects the production of haemoglobin in the body. Haemoglobin is the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen throughout the body.

The body of a person suffering from thalassemia makes less haemoglobin than that of a normal person, which can cause anaemia and other health problems. Our body’s red blood cells don’t function properly due to the deficiency of haemoglobin. World Thalassaemia Day is observed to honour the struggle of patients suffering from this disease by spreading awareness about thalassemia being a blood disorder.

More importantly, World Thalassemia Day helps patients lead a normal life by dealing with the social stigma attached to this disease. This day also debunks several myths related to thalassemia and helps the patients lead a normal life by dealing with the social stigma attached to the disease. World Thalassaemia Day will be observed on May 8.