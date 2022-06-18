World Sickle Cell Day: Types, symptoms and treatment

World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 every year to raise awareness and understanding about the sickle cell disease and the challenges faced by those who have it and their families.

In 2008, the United Nations General Assembly acknowledged sickle cell disease as a public health problem, leading to the origin of World Sickle Cell Day. The United Nations General Assembly also identified sickle cell disease as one of the first genetic diseases.

What is sickle cell disease?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle-shaped red blood cells to stick together, preventing the flow of blood and oxygen to all parts of the body. The disorder affects the molecule in red blood cells and the haemoglobin. Those who are diagnosed with the disease carry haemoglobin S, which is an atypical haemoglobin molecule that tends to distort red blood cells into a sickle.

Symptoms

The symptoms of sickle cell disease vary from one person to another and can appear as early as five months. The symptoms can change over time. Some of the common symptoms of sickle cell disease are listed below:

Anaemia

Swelling in hands and feet

Episodes of pain

Eyesight problems

Delay in growth or puberty

Frequent infections

If a child is suffering from unexplained fever, pain in the bones and joints, abdomen and chest, swelling in the hands, feet or abdomen, has pale skin or nail beds, or a yellow tint to the skin and eyes, the parents should consult a doctor for early detection of the disease.

Sickle cell disease can be detected through a screening process of a newborn. Those with a family history of the disease can also go for screening at the time of pregnancy.

Types of sickle cell disease

Hbs beta thalassemia: A person gets this type of sickle cell disease when the sickle cell gene is passed from one parent and the beta-thalassemia is passed from the other.

HbSS: This is a severe type of the sickle cell disease and it occurs when a child inherits sickle cell genes from both parents.

HbSc: This type occurs when one parent has abnormal haemoglobin and the other has a sickle cell gene.

Treatment

According to National Health Service (NHS), UK, stem cell or bone marrow transplants are the only cure for sickle cell disease. However, they are not frequently undertaken as there are significant risks involved.

Meanwhile, symptoms can be dealt with vaccinations, antibiotics, pain killers and periodic blood transfusion.