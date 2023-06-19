World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: History, significance and theme

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle-shaped red blood cells to stick together, which blocks blood flow and oxygen from reaching all parts of the body.

World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 annually to create awareness about the sickle cell disease and to spread information about the disease, challenges faced by the patients, their families and caregivers.

On this day, various organisations around the world come together to promote awareness through campaigns and activities, which recognise the necessity of the early diagnosis of sickle cell disease and its treatment.

What is Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)?

According to Mayo Clinic, SCD is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle-shaped red blood cells that can stick together which blocks blood flow and oxygen from reaching all parts of the body. Red blood cells are usually round and flexible so they move easily through blood vessels. These cells also don’t live longer compared with normal blood cells. As a result, one can also develop anaemia and the condition is known as sickle cell anaemia.

So far, there is no cure for most people with SCD and treatments can relieve pain and help avoid complications associated with the disease.

What are the symptoms?

Signs and symptoms of SCD will appear around six months of age. They vary from person to person and may change over time. The symptoms include:

1. Anemia

2. Episode of pain

3. Swelling of hands and feet

4. Frequent infections

5. Delayed growth or puberty

6. Vision problems

History and significance

According to Pace Hospital, the gene that causes SCD evolved in Africa thousands of years ago as a means to combat malaria. Long before western medicine was established, SCD became known by various names in the tribal languages of Africa and it has increased over the centuries.

United Nations recognised World Sickle Cell Awareness Day to raise sickle cell awareness. The resolution of the UN General Assembly passed the bill in December 2008 as it observed SCD as a public health hazard and one of the world’s main genetic illnesses.

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day Theme 2023

This year, the theme of World Sickle Disease Day is ‘Building and strengthening global sickle cell communities, formalising newborn screening and knowing your sickle cell disease status’. The theme is about recognising the first step to understanding the genotype in infants and adults in fighting sickle cell disease. The theme also urges to utilise advanced technology to identify sickle cell disease status.