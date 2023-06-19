CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homehealthcare NewsWorld Sickle Cell Awareness Day: History, significance and theme

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: History, significance and theme

World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: History, significance and theme
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 19, 2023 7:39:52 AM IST (Published)

Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle-shaped red blood cells to stick together, which blocks blood flow and oxygen from reaching all parts of the body.

World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 annually to create awareness about the sickle cell disease and to spread information about the disease,  challenges faced by the patients, their families and caregivers.

On this day, various organisations around the world come together to promote awareness through campaigns and activities, which recognise the necessity of the early diagnosis of sickle cell disease and its treatment.
What is Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)?
According to Mayo Clinic, SCD is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle-shaped red blood cells that can stick together which blocks blood flow and oxygen from reaching all parts of the body. Red blood cells are usually round and flexible so they move easily through blood vessels. These cells also don’t live longer compared with normal blood cells. As a result, one can also develop anaemia and the condition is known as sickle cell anaemia.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X