World Sickle Cell Awareness Day: History, significance and theme

World Sickle Cell Day is observed on June 19 annually to create awareness about the sickle cell disease and to spread information about the disease, challenges faced by the patients, their families and caregivers.

On this day, various organisations around the world come together to promote awareness through campaigns and activities, which recognise the necessity of the early diagnosis of sickle cell disease and its treatment.

What is Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)?

According to Mayo Clinic, SCD is an inherited blood disorder that causes sickle-shaped red blood cells that can stick together which blocks blood flow and oxygen from reaching all parts of the body. Red blood cells are usually round and flexible so they move easily through blood vessels. These cells also don’t live longer compared with normal blood cells. As a result, one can also develop anaemia and the condition is known as sickle cell anaemia.