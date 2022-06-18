World Sauntering Day: A day when people are aimless on purpose

One of the most fun-filled days in the year is the World Sauntering Day, which is celebrated on June 19 every year. It has been celebrated since the 1970s to remind people to slow down and focus on fitness and wellness. World Sauntering Day also urges people to take a break from work for at least a day in a year. Practicing sauntering would help reduce the risk of contracting stress-related diseases.

History

World Sauntering Day was the brainchild of publicist WT ‘Bill’ Rabe, who created the holiday in 1979 while he was working at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island in Michigan. Rabe hit upon the idea of World Sauntering Day as a response to the jogging fad, which was on the rise in the US in the 1970s. Rabe wanted people to slow down and take it easy.

Talking to the NPR in 2002, Rabe’s son John said that his father wanted to develop the concept of people going from point X to point Z without caring about where or how they were going and by when they would get there.

“The idea, he said, was to smell the roses and to pay attention to the world around you,” John told NPR.

Bill Rabe had also set rules for sauntering. According to him, a saunterer had to wear loose clothing and could be accompanied by a dog.

“It’s being pointless on purpose,” he said.

Significance

World Sauntering Day aims to encourage people to walk slowly and enjoy the surroundings. Some people like to enjoy a slow walk in open areas with a lot of greenery as it helps in relaxation and is also good for health.