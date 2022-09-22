World Rose Day Welfare of Cancer Patients — History and significance

By CNBCTV18.com

World Rose Day or the Day for Welfare of Cancer patients is marked every year on September 22. Dedicated to individuals suffering from cancer across the globe, the day is observed in remembrance of 12-year-old cancer patient Melinda Rose from Canada, who died from the disease in 1996.

History

Cancer affects millions of individuals around the world each year. In 2020 alone, more than 18 million cases of various kinds of cancers were registered. One of these forms of cancer is Askin’s Tumor, which is what Rose suffered from. An aggressive and rare form of blood cancer that mimics the symptoms and physiology of common pediatric diseases like tuberculosis, lymphoma, neuroblastoma, and rhabdomyosarcoma, and is often detected late as a result.

When Rose was diagnosed, doctors only gave her a few weeks to live as cancer had spread too far. She lived for six months. During those six months, Rose wrote poems, and letters, and talked to other cancer patients. The actions of the 12-year-old moved many other sufferers of cancer and in her memory, Rose Day is celebrated every year on September 22.

Significance

On Rose Day, people send flowers, especially roses, messages, and other gifts to show their support to cancer patients. While suffering from cancer can be traumatising physiologically, it can also have a psychological impact on its patients and their families. Small gestures like these can have a big effect on patients.

More importantly, the day also serves as a way to spread further awareness about cancer, raise funds for cancer research, and sensitise individuals to what cancer patients go through.