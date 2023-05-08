The Red Cross is one of the most well-known humanitarian organisations in the world that provides disaster relief, emergency assistance, and education around the world.

World Red Cross Day commemorates the birthday of Henry Dunant, the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). Born on May 8, 1828, Dunant was the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize. The day also recognises the principles of the International Red Cross and the Red Crescent Movement. The Red Cross is one of the most well-known humanitarian organisations in the world that provide disaster relief, emergency assistance, and education around the world.

World Red Cross Day is the time to take note of the significant work of the Red Cross and its volunteers, who work tirelessly to alleviate human suffering, protect life and health, and uphold human dignity. World Red Cross Day will be observed on May 8.

History

The first Red Cross Day was observed on May 8, 1948, was two years after the Tokyo proposal was put into effect in 1946 during World War II. In 1984, this day was officially named as the “World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.”