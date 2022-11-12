World Pneumonia Day 2022: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

World Pneumonia Day was first observed in 2009, under the ‘Stop Pneumonia’ initiatives by the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia. Pneumonia is the single largest infectious killer of adults and children which claimed over 2.5 million lives in 2019 alone.

World Pneumonia Day is observed annually on November 12 with an aim to highlight and raise awareness about the complications and issues related to pneumonia. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the rate of the severity of pneumonia is more in children less than five years of age and adults above 65 years of age are also at maximum risk. Therefore, it is necessary to be informed and take precautions to prevent the disease at an early stage.

What is pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a disease that affects the lungs and aggravates the air sacs of the lungs as they are filled with discharge or liquids due to an infection. It can spread through coughing and sneezing and through fluids such as blood during childbirth. The symptoms can be mild or severe depending on the condition of the patient.

World Pneumonia Day (WPD)

World Pneumonia Day was first observed in 2009, under the ‘Stop Pneumonia’ initiatives by the Global Coalition Against Child Pneumonia. A coalition of various institutions was formed to fight child mortality due to respiratory infections. Stop Pneumonia received immense support across the globe, with various government institutions and private organisations implementing better policies and campaigns to educate people and provide better facilities, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

Significance

Pneumonia is the single-largest infectious disease that claimed the lives of 2.5 million people, including 672,000 children in 2019. The combined effect of COVID-19, climate change and conflict is fuelling a pneumonia crisis across the globe placing millions more at risk of infection and death. In 2021, the estimated burden of deaths from respiratory infections, including COVID-19, was a massive 6 million, according to the Stop Pneumonia Org.

This year, World Pneumonia Day will be observed during COP27, the UN Climate Change Conference providing a critical opportunity to bring together the health, air quality and climate community in the fight against the biggest infectious killer on the planet.