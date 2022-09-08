World Physiotherapy Day 2022: All you need to know

By CNBCTV18.com

The World Physiotherapy Day or World PT Day is observed on September 8 every year. The day is dedicated to raising awareness about the crucial role physiotherapists play in keeping people fit and improving quality of life.

The World Physiotherapy Day provides an opportunity to thank physiotherapists for their contribution to the medical field.

Theme of World Physical Therapy Day 2022

Every year, a specific theme is chosen for the World Physiotherapy Day and this year’s theme is “Prevention and Management of Osteoarthritis”.

Osteoarthritis is a medical condition and the most common form of arthritis. It occurs when the protective cartilage tissue that cushions the ends of the bones wears down over time (typically due to old age), leading to friction between the bones causing pain.

Physiotherapists play an important role in prevention of osteoarthritis and in the management of pain.

World Physiotherapy Day: History and Significance

World Physiotherapy Day was first observed on September 8 in 1996. It marks the solidarity of the global physiotherapy community which was founded on the same day in 1951.

The day brings the opportunity to recognise the work that physiotherapists do for their patients and their community.

Using World PT Day as a focus, the community aims to support member organisations in their efforts to promote the profession and advance their expertise.

What is physiotherapy?

Physiotherapy is a non-invasive discipline that helps individuals recover from an injury, develop, maintain, and restore maximum range of movement of the body and its physical function.

Physiotherapy also deals with the management of chronic conditions and underlying issues related to pain. In addition to pain relief, physiotherapy makes corrections to eliminate any ongoing or recurrent problems.

Benefits of physiotherapy

There are several benefits of physiotherapy. It can act as a cure for some specific conditions and help in management of pain. Here are a few more advantages of physiotherapy.

Physiotherapy supports pain management and assists to recover from trauma and injury