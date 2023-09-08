World Physical Therapy Day: History, significance, theme and other key details

World Physical Therapy Day, also known as Physiotherapy Day (World PT Day), is an opportunity for people across the world to understand the importance of physiotherapy and the contributions made by physiotherapists. On this day, the entire world comes together to create awareness about physiotherapy and recognise the role of physiotherapists in a healthy society.

It is observed globally on September 8 every year. The day also aims to create awareness about physiotherapy and the crucial contributions made by professionals towards keeping people fit, mobile and healthy.

While countries like the United States and Canada host major events on World Physical Therapy Day, other nations like Brazil, Ghana, Malta, Sri Lanka and Turkey also host a series of events like walkathons, discussions, exercise clinics and physiotherapy consultation camps.

World Physical Therapy Day 2023: Theme

The focus of this year's World Physical Therapy Day is on the issue of arthritis, which is the continuation of last year's theme. In 2022 the theme was based on inflammatory arthritis. The theme for World Physical Therapy Day 2023 is “Prevention and Management of Osteoarthritis.” A new theme for the day is selected every year by World Physiotherapy, the apex professional body in the world that represents 121 physiotherapy member organisations and more than six lakh physiotherapists.

World Physical Therapy Day 2023: History

In 1996, September 8 was designated as World Physical Therapy Day by World Physiotherapy. The date was chosen to commemorate the foundation day of the International Confederation of Physiotherapy (WCPT) in 1951, which was later known as World Physiotherapy. Since its inception, the events have been organised to create awareness about the profession and its importance.

World Physical Therapy Day 2023: Significance

In today's fast-paced world due to a sedentary lifestyle, many people have developed ailments which need physiotherapy for treatment. While we are all aware of the role of doctors, surgeons, specialists, and even dentists, the role of physiotherapists also needs equal attention. At a time when people seek therapy services for different physical impairments associated with movement disorders due to injuries, disease, or any other conditions, physiotherapists play a major role in giving relief to such patients.

Considering these factors, World Physical Day is one such opportunity when we can pay respect and recognise the hard-working physiotherapists and the services they render. Also, it is observed to create awareness about the importance of therapeutic exercises.