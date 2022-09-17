World Patient Safety Day: History, significance and theme

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor

Mini The World Health Organization established World Patient Safety Day in 2019 during the 72nd World Health Assembly when it adopted the resolution WHA 72.6 on ‘Global action on patient safety’.

Every year, World Patient Safety Day is observed on September 17. It is one of the 11 official public health days marked by the World Health Organization. The aim of the day is to increase awareness about the importance of patient safety in clinical and healthcare settings. Patient safety is a healthcare discipline that aims to prevent and reduce risks, errors and harm that happen to patients.

History

As the medical field has progressed, the number of accidents that happen with patients during treatment has reduced drastically. But despite this improvement, patient harm is one of the biggest causes of death worldwide. The issue is prevalent across high-income to low-income countries.

In low and middle-income countries, 134 million adverse incidents occur, which lead to 2.6 million deaths each year. In high-income cities, 10 percent of patients receive poor care and are harmed during treatment with nearly half of these incidents being completely avoidable.

Across the globe, nearly 40 percent of patients are harmed and 80 percent of those incidents are avoidable. The most common errors and harm include wrong diagnosis, errors in prescription and the use of medicines.

Significance and theme

The World Patient Safety Day aims to improve patient safety by raising awareness and creating enough advocacy to bring about much-needed reforms in policies, leadership capacity, safety improvements, sensitisation and training of medical professionals and effective involvement of patients in their care.

The theme for World Patient Safety Day 2022 is the ongoing campaign of the WHO on Medication Without Harm, which is focused on reducing avoidable medication-related harm across the globe.