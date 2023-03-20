World Oral Health Day: History, theme and significance

The World Oral Health Day also aims to address the inequalities in oral health care access and promote oral health as a basic human right.

World Oral Health Day is celebrated every year on March 20 to raise awareness about the importance of oral health and hygiene. This day was first observed in 2013 and is now celebrated in more than 140 countries around the world. The day is organised by the FDI World Dental Federation, which is the largest membership-based dental organization in the world.

History

The idea of World Oral Health Day was first proposed by the FDI World Dental Federation during its annual World Dental Congress in 2011. The proposal was unanimously adopted, and the first World Oral Health Day was celebrated on March 20, 2013. Since then, the day has become an annual observance that highlights the importance of oral health and hygiene.

Theme

Each year, World Oral Health Day has a specific theme that reflects the current oral health priorities and challenges. The three-year continuous theme for World Oral Health Day 2021, 2022 and 2023 is “Be Proud of Your Mouth”. The theme puts the focus on the importance of taking care of our oral health and the positive impact it can have on our overall well-being.

Significance

The World Oral Health Day campaign focuses on promoting good oral hygiene practices such as brushing teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste, flossing regularly, and visiting the dentist regularly for check-ups and cleanings. These practices can prevent tooth decay, gum disease, and other oral health problems.

Poor oral health can have a significant impact on our overall health and quality of life. It can lead to pain, discomfort, and difficulty in chewing and speaking, which can affect our ability to eat and communicate. It can also lead to more serious health issues such as cardiovascular disease, respiratory infections, and diabetes.

World Oral Health Day also aims to address the inequalities in oral healthcare access and promote oral health as a basic human right. Many people around the world still do not have access to basic oral health care services, and this campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of addressing this issue and promoting equitable access to oral health care.