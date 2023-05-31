World No Tobacco Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme

The World No Tobacco Day is an annual global event held on May 31 to promote awareness about the devastating health issues connected with tobacco use.

At the World Health Assembly in 1987 a resolution was passed calling for observing 7 April 1988 as "a world no-smoking day”.

More than 8 million people are killed every year due to tobacco use every year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aims to reduce deaths caused by tobacco use by a third by 2030. The World No Tobacco Day is an annual global event held on May 31 to promote awareness about the devastating health issues connected with tobacco use.

The day advocates for effective tobacco-control policies. The WHO first established the day in 1987, and it has since become a significant occasion for public health initiatives globally to take effective measures against tobacco use.

World No Tobacco Day, in addition to promoting awareness, provides an opportunity to reflect on the impact of tobacco use on society as a whole. Apart from millions of deaths each year, consumption of tobacco also leads to a wide range of health and societal problems.

History of World No Tobacco Day

The World Health Organization (WHO) passed a resolution in 1987 establishing no tobacco day. At the World Health Assembly a resolution was passed calling for observing 7 April 1988 as "a world no-smoking day". Next year, another resolution was passed calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day on May 31 every year.

This day was observed to draw attention to the dangers of tobacco usage and to advocate for legislation and programmes to help reduce the global tobacco pandemic.

World No Tobacco Day has been an important annual event for public health advocacy since its beginnings, and it is currently observed in almost all the countries worldwide. Every year, the WHO chooses a different topic for the day, to draw attention to a specific element of tobacco use and its impact on public health.

World No Tobacco Day Theme

The WHO chooses a new subject for World No Tobacco Day each year to emphasise on the widespread impact of the tobacco pandemic on health, environment, agriculture and the society at large.

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2023 is “We need food, not tobacco”. The 2023 global campaign aims to raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops, according to WHO.

Significance of World No Tobacco Day

World No-Tobacco Day is observed annually to raise awareness about the detrimental effects of tobacco usage and advocate for tobacco-reduction measures.

On World No Tobacco Day, health organisations and governments around the world organise different events and initiatives to raise awareness about the dangers of tobacco use. Social media campaigns, public rallies, and educational programmes in schools and community centres mark the day. One of World No Tobacco Day's most important goals is to encourage smokers to quit smoking and to provide them with the resources and support they need to succeed.

Tobacco use is a major cause of many severe health issues, including cancer, heart disease, stroke, and respiratory infections. These diseases have a substantial economic impact on societies as well as individuals' health. The economic burden of tobacco usage includes the expense of healthcare, lost productivity, and early death. The World No Tobacco Day campaign increases awareness of the health concerns connected with tobacco use.