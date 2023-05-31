English
    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme

    World No Tobacco Day 2023: Date, history, significance and theme
    By CNBCTV18.com May 31, 2023

    The World No Tobacco Day is an annual global event held on May 31 to promote awareness about the devastating health issues connected with tobacco use.

    At the World Health Assembly in 1987 a resolution was passed calling for observing 7 April 1988 as "a world no-smoking day”.

    More than 8 million people are killed every year due to tobacco use every year, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) aims to reduce deaths caused by tobacco use by a third by 2030. The World No Tobacco Day is an annual global event held on May 31 to promote awareness about the devastating health issues connected with tobacco use.
    The day advocates for effective tobacco-control policies. The WHO first established the day in 1987, and it has since become a significant occasion for public health initiatives globally to take effective measures against tobacco use.
