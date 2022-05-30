World No Tobacco Day 2022 focuses on environmental damage caused by smoking

More than eight million people are killed across the world every year due to use of tobacco. If tobacco consumption goes on at the current pace, this figure is expected to rise significantly by 2030. Such a situation would prevent the world from achieving the sustainable development agenda, which aims at reducing deaths from tobacco-related diseases by a third by 2030.

In the wake of the global tobacco crisis, deaths and diseases, the member countries of the World Health Organization (WHO) agreed to observe World No Tobacco Day on May 31 in 1987. Since then, the day is observed every year to raise awareness about the damage caused by tobacco products.

Significance of World No Tobacco Day

According to several studies, smoking cuts about 13 years from your life expectancy. The number is even higher for people with comorbidities. In fact, tobacco is the “leading cause of preventable death in the world.” Not to forget, smoking also affects the fertility of an individual and leads to multiple respiratory diseases.

Nevertheless, tobacco products are popular all across the world. India is among the top 10 tobacco-producing nations of the world along with the United States, Brazil, Indonesia, Argentina, Malawi, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, China and Pakistan. China has the highest number of smokers in the world — approximately 300 million.

Theme of World No Tobacco Day 2022

Every year, the World No Tobacco Day is observed with a different theme related to tobacco and its industry. The objective is to raise awareness about the harms of the use of tobacco in any form and the negative health effects of exposure to second-hand smoke. For this year, the theme for World No Tobacco Day is ‘Protect the environment.’

The theme highlights how tobacco damages people’s health and also pollutes the Earth. This year’s theme also points out that people tend to overlook the negative environmental aspects of tobacco.

For instance, there needs to be more awareness about discarded cigarette butts creating plastic pollution. Besides, the cultivation of tobacco entails the use of a large amount of water and pesticides. The environmental cost of cigarettes can be estimated from the fact that 84,000,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide is released into the air due to cigarette smoking. Tobacco smoke also contains three types of greenhouse gases.

Shunning the use of tobacco not only prevents fatal chronic diseases like cancer but also helps the world inch closer to sustainable development goals. Thus, the World No Tobacco Day campaign this year calls on the policymakers to make tobacco producers (industries) accountable for environmental damage due to tobacco product waste.