World Mental Health day is celebrated on October 10 and this year it comes at a time when social and economic lives of people around the world have been majorly impacted by the coronavirus.

Along with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is a silent pandemic that many of us are dealing with in the shadows. As per a study published in The Clinical Neuropsychologist Journal, many of those who have recovered from COVID-19 are experiencing neurological effects post treatment that can lead to brain fog and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

In other words, the aftermath of COVID-19 is impacting our mental health severely.

Brain fog is a symptom of another medical condition where an individual can find it difficult to focus, can have memory problems, and overall lack of mental clarity.

PTSD, on the other hand is a mental health condition that follows either experiencing or witnessing a terrifying event. The symptoms of the condition get worse day by day and impact day-to-day functioning.

PTSD has shown a common occurrence during past pandemics and epidemics borne out of coronaviruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS).

After recovering from these life-threatening diseases, patients experience a trauma-like condition which makes it difficult for them to cope with daily life.

Some of the common symptoms faced by recovered patients are headaches, fatigue, difficulty to concentrate and sleep problems.

The objective of these studies is to raise awareness among neuropsychologists that they might want to consider PTSD when evaluating persistent cognitive and emotional difficulties among COVID-19 survivors, said Andrew Levine clinical professor and neuropsychologist and grad student Erin Kaseda, of Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.

Researchers also believe that the study of mental conditions like PTSD will show them a better picture of underlying brain issues.