Menstrual Hygiene Day (MH Day) is observed on May 28 each year, coinciding with the International Day of Action for Women's Health 2022, across the world. The day highlights the importance of menstrual care and raises awareness about the social issues faced by women during menstruation and those who don't have access to sanitary products.

History

The Menstrual Hygiene Day was first created in 2013 by the German non-profit WASH United. It was globally celebrated in 2014 and has grown since then.

For the last three years, the World Menstrual Hygiene Day movement has called for action and investment in menstrual health and hygiene using the hashtag #ItsTimeForAction.

Significance

The Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to bring together the voices and actions of non-profit, government agencies, individuals and the media to promote good menstrual health and hygiene for everyone around the world.

The day aims to break the silence, raise awareness and change the negative social norms around menstrual health and hygiene.

The day provides an opportunity to engage decision-makers and increase the political priority to catalyse action for menstrual health and hygiene at global, national, and local levels.

This year’s theme

“To create a world where no women or girl is held back because they menstruate, by 2030” is the theme of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2022.

“This means a world where every girl or women is empowered to manage her menstruation safely, hygienically, with confidence and without shame,” the official website said.

The vision is to create a world where:

Everyone has access to and can afford menstrual products of their choice.

Period stigma and social discrimination is history.

Everyone has basic information about menstruation, including men and boys.

Everyone can access period-friendly water, sanitation and hygiene facilities anywhere in the world.

The 2022 campaign will use the #WeAreCommitted hashtag. It will be used by organisations across the world to publicly announce what they are committed to contribute to the overreaching goal and set an example for others to follow.