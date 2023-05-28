Why is May 28 observed as World Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day

World Menstrual Hygiene Day seeks to spread the message that menstrual health and hygiene is of utmost importance for the well-being and empowerment of women.

Menstrual hygiene plays a pivotal role in the lives of women and girls worldwide. Poor menstrual hygiene practices can lead to various health issues and overall well-being. In many countries, menstruation is still considered a taboo subject, and girls face tremendous challenges in maintaining their menstrual health. These challenges include poverty, lack of education and prevalent patriarchy in the society.

The day provides an opportunity to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and promote the availability of safe and affordable menstrual products, as well as access to proper sanitation facilities.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day encourages stakeholders, organisations, and governments to come together and address this important issue on May 28.

Why May 28?

Menstrual Hygiene Day was established in 2013 by the German non-profit organisation WASH United. It is observed on May 28 because women menstruate for five days every month on average, with a menstrual cycle lasting 28 days. That is why the 28th of May, which is the fifth month of the year, was chosen to mark the occasion.

Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day’s theme

Every year, a different topic is chosen to promote awareness about menstrual hygiene management and to break the taboo and shame connected

with the subject. For the past two years, the day has been commemorated under the theme 'Making menstruation a normal fact of life by 2030,' with the overriding goal of creating a world by 2030 in which no one is held back because they menstruate.

Menstrual Hygiene Awareness Day Agenda

The day's objective is to establish a society in which no woman or girl faces hardships because she menstruates. It also aspires to build a future in which:

Everyone has access to and can afford the menstrual product of their choice.

Period stigma is a thing of the past.

Everyone knows the basics about menstrual health education, including information on menstrual hygiene, menstrual cycle and reproductive health.

Proper sanitation facilities with clean water, private toilets, and safe disposal options for menstrual waste are readily available.