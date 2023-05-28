Why is May 28 observed as World Menstrual Health and Hygiene Day

World Menstrual Hygiene Day seeks to spread the message that menstrual health and hygiene is of utmost importance for the well-being and empowerment of women.

Menstrual hygiene plays a pivotal role in the lives of women and girls worldwide. Poor menstrual hygiene practices can lead to various health issues and overall well-being. In many countries, menstruation is still considered a taboo subject, and girls face tremendous challenges in maintaining their menstrual health. These challenges include poverty, lack of education and prevalent patriarchy in the society.

The day provides an opportunity to break the stigma surrounding menstruation and promote the availability of safe and affordable menstrual products, as well as access to proper sanitation facilities.