37 crore sanitary pads costing Rs 1 each sold under PMBJP scheme: Minister

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme, biodegradable sanitary napkins are available in all the dedicated kendras at Rs 1 per pad. The market price of a similar sanitary napkin is around Rs 3-8 per pad. Know more about this scheme which also sells generic medicines at vastly cheaper rates.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), the central government has sold more than 37 crore sanitary pads for just Rs 1 per pad so far, Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Friday, May 26, at an event in Delhi.

"Last year, PMBJP had an annual sale of Rs 1,234 crore, in which generic medicine is available for below-the-poverty-line people at cheaper prices and it saved around Rs 7,500 crore compared with market price. Similarly, for sanitary pads selling at just Rs 1, we have recorded the sales of 37 crore (pads), so far," he said at the event organised by FICCI.

The minister also said India is one of the leading manufacturing countries in the pharmaceutical industry. “If you buy four medicines anywhere in the world, one of them is produced by us,” he added.

Under the PMBJP scheme, Janaushadhi Suvidha Oxy-Biodegradable Sanitary Napkin was launched by the department in 2018. This was to ensure easy accessibility to menstrual health services to women across the country, especially the rural areas. Under it, sanitary napkins are available in all PMBJP kendras at Rs 1 per pad.

The market price of a similar sanitary napkin is around Rs 3-8 per pad. According to the annual report of PMBKP 2021-22, more than 19 crore pads had been sold through PMBJKs. These sanitary napkins are environment-friendly as they are made with oxy-biodegradable material.

Here’s how Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has significantly improved healthcare services at the grassroots:

What is the PMBJP scheme?

The Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers launched Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in November 2008, to ensure easy accessibility of quality medicines for all sections of the population. The PMBJP scheme was introduced by the central government to provide quality medicines at affordable prices to the masses through dedicated outlets known as PMBJP kendras, where generic medicines are 50-90 percent cheaper than those available in the open market.

According to the official website, more than 9,400 PMBJP centres are currently functional, in which the product basket of PMBJP comprises 1,451 drugs and 240 surgical equipment. The Kendras remain open from 8 am to 8 pm.

The scheme has been approved for continuation with a financial outlay of Rs 490 crore for the period 2020-2021 to 2024-2025. The central government is aiming to open 10,500 PMBJP kendras all over the country by March 2025. Also, it has decided to enhance the product basket of PMBJP to 2,000 medicines and 300 kinds of surgical equipment by the end of the scheme’s tenure.

To create awareness about the scheme, Janaushadhi Diwas was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is now annually celebrated on March 7 since 2021.