37 crore sanitary pads costing Rs 1 each sold under PMBJP scheme: Minister

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme, biodegradable sanitary napkins are available in all the dedicated kendras at Rs 1 per pad. The market price of a similar sanitary napkin is around Rs 3-8 per pad. Know more about this scheme which also sells generic medicines at vastly cheaper rates.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), the central government has sold more than 37 crore sanitary pads for just Rs 1 per pad so far, Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba said on Friday, May 26, at an event in Delhi.

"Last year, PMBJP had an annual sale of Rs 1,234 crore, in which generic medicine is available for below-the-poverty-line people at cheaper prices and it saved around Rs 7,500 crore compared with market price. Similarly, for sanitary pads selling at just Rs 1, we have recorded the sales of 37 crore (pads), so far," he said at the event organised by FICCI.